Eleven Chesterfield men face drug charges following two-day police raid

More than 50 police swooped on the suspects over November 16 and 17 November – 16 men were arrested.

Four males from Chesterfield and one from Sheffield have now been charged with the following offences and have been remanded to prison:

- Abdul Suleman, 28, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A MDMA, conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

Eleven men face drugs charges following a two-day police raid

- Ifthqar Khan, 44, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Shazaad Riaz, 30, of Vincent Road, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply class A MDMA, conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Aqib Ahmed, 28, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A MDMA, conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Haroon Sharif, 27, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A MDMA, conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

The following seven men have been charged with the following alleged offences but were not remanded to prison:

- Atzaz Ahmed, 21, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A MDMA, conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Harique Hussain, 24, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Mohammed Din, 42, of Crown Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Tanvear Choudry, 37, of Cherry Tree Grove, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Zulifkar Khan, 41, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Wesley Sadler, 42, of Rhodes avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

- Ayaz Ahmed, 21, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply class B cannabis

Four other men who were arrested have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.