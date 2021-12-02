Hypoglycemic Derbyshire driver “blacked out” and hit another car, court hears

Kevin Hesketh, 29, had only eaten “a banana” - having not had time to eat properly - and suffered “syncope, probably triggered by hypoglycemia”, magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on August 6 Hesketh hit another car on the A61 in Higham.

The driver of the car he collided with described seeing an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane “entering her own lane”.

Hesketh admitted driving without due care and attention

Ms Allsop said: “It happened so fast that there was an impact and her vehicle was shunted into the opposite carriageway - she only came to a stop when she hit a lamp post.”

In a victim impact statement read out to the court Hesketh’s victim said: “I’m 20 years old and normally fit and healthy.

“The accident will haunt me and my family for years - my injuries were not life-changing but had a huge impact.”

The court heard the young woman’s injuries following the accident ranged from severe bruising to neck pain and abdominal swelling.

Hesketh’s solicitor told the court the defendant’s GP had written to the DVLA advising that he had suffered “syncope” triggered by hypoglycemia.

The solicitor said: “He only had a banana that day and had not had lunch - due to the nature of his job he didn’t have time to eat properly.

“It’s not a case of him using his phone or driving aggressively - when he got in the car he felt fine.”

Hesketh’s solicitor said his client - a hotel manager travelling between several different sites as part of his work - had a “high pressure job” and “finds it difficult to find time to eat”.

He added: “He is genuinely remorseful and feels terrible about the incident.”

The court heard after the incident Hesketh was advised not to drive for a month by the DVLA - which he had complied with.

Hesketh, of Birches Lane, Alfreton, admitted driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £250, made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with five penalty points.