Electric mountain bikes stolen in north Derbyshire raid

Police are appealing for information after two electric mountain bikes were stolen from a garage in north Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 8:19 am

Officers believe the bikes, both of which have been security marked, were taken during a break-in at the property on Cartledge Lane, Holmesfield, near Dronfield, during the early hours of Tuesday, May 10.

The bikes are a men’s Obrea Wild XL in dark grey, with a padded black and red seat, and a Cube Medium in an off-white colour, also with a padded black and red seat.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Do you have any information about this incident, or have you noticed or been offered bikes like these for sale recently?

“Were you travelling in the area around that time, and do you have any dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries?”

Quote reference 22000265643.

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call 101.