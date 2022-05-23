Images released as Derbyshire police probe 'suspicious incident' in Peak District village

Derbyshire Constabulary officers are urging people to be on their guard after the incident took place in the Peak District village of Eyam.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “We are asking residents and vehicle owners to please check their security.

“Please make sure that vehicles are locked, all windows and doors to any building are secure with any alarms or CCTV are in good working order.

Police investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Derbyshire village have released CCTV images. Image: Derbyshire police.

“This advice comes after a suspicious incident took in the Eyam area on the night of Monday, May 16.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously the Eyam on the night in question or see people and vehicles acting suspicious, please contact us by the below contact methods.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.