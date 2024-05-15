Elderly woman suffers “life-changing injuries” after collision with bus in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2024, 14:15 BST
A collision with a bus in Derbyshire has left an elderly woman with “life-changing injuries.”

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Chapel Street, Belper – at around 11.00am on Tuesday, May 14.

A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has suffered serious, life-changing injuries.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

The incident occurred on Chapel Street in Belper town centre.
The incident occurred on Chapel Street in Belper town centre.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*282028:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.