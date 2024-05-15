Elderly woman suffers “life-changing injuries” after collision with bus in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A collision with a bus in Derbyshire has left an elderly woman with “life-changing injuries.”

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Chapel Street, Belper – at around 11.00am on Tuesday, May 14.

A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has suffered serious, life-changing injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

The incident occurred on Chapel Street in Belper town centre.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*282028:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101