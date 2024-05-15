Elderly woman suffers “life-changing injuries” after collision with bus in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Chapel Street, Belper – at around 11.00am on Tuesday, May 14.
A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has suffered serious, life-changing injuries.”
Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*282028:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.