Elderly man hospitalised with serious injuries after two-car crash between Derbyshire towns

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a two-car collision in Hallsteads, Dove Holes, at 11.10pm on Saturday, February 10.

The incident, between Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith, involved a red Peugeot 2008 and a black Audi A3. The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – where he remains.

