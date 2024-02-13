News you can trust since 1855
Elderly man hospitalised with serious injuries after two-car crash between Derbyshire towns

An elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between two Derbyshire towns.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a two-car collision in Hallsteads, Dove Holes, at 11.10pm on Saturday, February 10.

The incident, between Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith, involved a red Peugeot 2008 and a black Audi A3. The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – where he remains.

A force spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, and that no arrests have been made.