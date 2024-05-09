Elderly man headbutted by teenager after incident involving gang of youths in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man was attacked by a teenager in a Derbyshire village – with officers appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at around 2.00pm on Saturday, May 4 in Clowne. The victim, a man in his seventies, was walking along the Clowne Branch Line Greenway, off Barton Street.

A group of youths rode past on bikes and began shouting at the man. When he asked them to stop, one of the youths approached him and headbutted him.

The victim’s glasses were broken as a result, and he sustained a black eye and cut to his eyebrow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

The attacker is described as white, aged in his early teens, and 5ft 8ins tall. He had a slim build, short blonde hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

The rest of the group are also believed to between 13-14 years old. One of the mountain bikes they were riding was red.

It is thought the youths are local to the area. Those who recognise the description, or who saw a group of youths nearby around this time, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*261107.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101