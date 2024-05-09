Elderly man headbutted by teenager after incident involving gang of youths in Derbyshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 2.00pm on Saturday, May 4 in Clowne. The victim, a man in his seventies, was walking along the Clowne Branch Line Greenway, off Barton Street.
A group of youths rode past on bikes and began shouting at the man. When he asked them to stop, one of the youths approached him and headbutted him.
The victim’s glasses were broken as a result, and he sustained a black eye and cut to his eyebrow.
The attacker is described as white, aged in his early teens, and 5ft 8ins tall. He had a slim build, short blonde hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.
The rest of the group are also believed to between 13-14 years old. One of the mountain bikes they were riding was red.
It is thought the youths are local to the area. Those who recognise the description, or who saw a group of youths nearby around this time, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*261107.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.