BREAKING
Elderly man arrested in Derbyshire town on suspicion of child grooming offences

A Derbyshire pensioner was arrested at the weekend in connection with alleged child grooming offences.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police confirmed that officers arrested a man in his 70s from Ilkeston on suspicion of two child grooming offences.

The alleged offences were causing or inciting a female child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming. The arrest took place on Sunday, May 14 in Ilkeston.

The individual was released on bail after being brought into custody on Sunday.
The force added that the man has been interviewed and released on police bail as enquiries continue.