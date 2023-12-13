Elderly Derbyshire resident falls victim to distraction burglary – with two men posing as council workers
The incident occurred at a property in Florence Road, Clay Cross – between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on Monday, December 11, when two men claiming to be working for the council knocked on the door of an elderly resident and offered to cut down a tree. Once inside the property, one of the men asked for a drink and then stole money from the woman’s bedroom before leaving.
One of the men is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins and of a medium build. He is thought to be in his late teens. The other is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins, in his late 30s or early 40s and of a medium build. He had dark short hair and was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone matching the description of the men, as well as anyone who spotted any suspicious vehicles.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*761445: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.