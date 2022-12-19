News you can trust since 1855
Elderly Derbyshire motorist has car seized after driving without proper licence for years

A Derbyshire pensioner who drove for years without renewing their licence had their car seized at the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago

On Saturday, December 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted an elderly driver at Duckmanton whose car had broken down due to a clutch failure.

Officers then discovered that the motorist, who was over the age of 70, had not renewed their licence since 2017. The law requires drivers to renew their licence every three years once they reach 70 years old.

The pensioner’s car was confiscated by DRPU officers.
The pensioner had their car seized by DRPU officers and they were reported for the offence.