The data was revealed at a performance scrutiny meeting held last month in which the Chief Constable of Derbyshire Police answered questions from the public.

Two questions were posed regarding the dangers of e-scooters with one resident saying they felt police appeared to ‘turn a blind eye’ to the issue.

Figures showed that the number of e-scooter incidents reported in Derbyshire had increased from 61 in 2020 to 236 in 2022: with 106 e-scooters seized in that timeframe.

The number of e-scooter incidents in Derbyshire has nearly quadrupled since 2020

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Thankfully in Derbyshire we have seen very few injuries caused relating to their use, but we accept that one injury is one too many. We are anticipating new laws surrounding the use of e-scooters but until then there are laws that cover them.”

She added that the force was looking to ‘take positive action’ and described legislation around e-scooters as a “hot topic”.

She said: “If you are aware of a specific issue in your area you can contact your local safer Neighbourhood team who will look to try and tackle this.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said it was illegal to use e-scooters on public roads, and added: “E-scooters are classified as personal light electric vehicles, (PLEVs), so they are treated as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements, such as an MOT, license, tax and insurance.

“And as they do not any signalling ability and don’t always have visible rear lights, they can’t be used legally on the roads.

“If you do buy a scooter, then it can only be used on private land. If it is used on a public road then the rider runs the risk of having their scooter seized and being prosecuted for offences like driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and, if they are drunk, for drink driving.