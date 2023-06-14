News you can trust since 1855
Driver twice over the alcohol limit escapes major crash on Derbyshire A-road with minor injuries

A Derbyshire motorist who was more than twice over the legal alcohol limit only suffered minor injuries in a horror collision along a busy A-road.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, June 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a crash at J2 of the A50.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “How this wasn't a fatal we will never know! The only thing that wasn't crushed inside the car was the driver.

The car had collided with a tree along the A50.
The car had collided with a tree along the A50.
“Blows 74ug (the legal limit is 35ug) at the roadside before being taken to hospital with minor cuts and bruises, awaiting bloods.”