Driver twice over the alcohol limit escapes major crash on Derbyshire A-road with minor injuries
A Derbyshire motorist who was more than twice over the legal alcohol limit only suffered minor injuries in a horror collision along a busy A-road.
On Sunday, June 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a crash at J2 of the A50.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “How this wasn't a fatal we will never know! The only thing that wasn't crushed inside the car was the driver.
“Blows 74ug (the legal limit is 35ug) at the roadside before being taken to hospital with minor cuts and bruises, awaiting bloods.”