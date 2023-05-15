News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Drunken Chesterfield thug left barmaid with two black eyes during attack

A drunken Chesterfield thug left a barmaid with two black eyes after punching her in the face twice during a boozy rampage.

By Ben McVay
Published 15th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:14 BST

David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn after he “lunged” at another customer and fell through a door.

Prosecutor Lynette Holland told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how after striking her to the face the "melee” continued outside during the incident on November 14, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV played to the court showed Bacon outside, shirtless, while fighting with others before punching the same female victim again to the face.

David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New InnDavid Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn
David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Farmer left reveller unconscious on Chesterfield street with “vicious...

Magistrates heard the woman suffered swelling and “two back eyes” as a result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant had five previous convictions for eight offences, including disorderly behaviour and criminal damage, the court heard.

Bacon, of Honeysuckle Road, Hasland, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.

Magistrates sent his case to Derby Crown Court for sentence.