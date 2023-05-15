Drunken Chesterfield thug left barmaid with two black eyes during attack
A drunken Chesterfield thug left a barmaid with two black eyes after punching her in the face twice during a boozy rampage.
David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn after he “lunged” at another customer and fell through a door.
Prosecutor Lynette Holland told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how after striking her to the face the "melee” continued outside during the incident on November 14, 2021.
CCTV played to the court showed Bacon outside, shirtless, while fighting with others before punching the same female victim again to the face.
Magistrates heard the woman suffered swelling and “two back eyes” as a result.
The defendant had five previous convictions for eight offences, including disorderly behaviour and criminal damage, the court heard.
Bacon, of Honeysuckle Road, Hasland, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.
Magistrates sent his case to Derby Crown Court for sentence.