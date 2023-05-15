David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn after he “lunged” at another customer and fell through a door.

Prosecutor Lynette Holland told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how after striking her to the face the "melee” continued outside during the incident on November 14, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV played to the court showed Bacon outside, shirtless, while fighting with others before punching the same female victim again to the face.

David Bacon, 42, attacked the woman as she asked the sloshed defendant to leave Clay Cross pub New Inn

Magistrates heard the woman suffered swelling and “two back eyes” as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant had five previous convictions for eight offences, including disorderly behaviour and criminal damage, the court heard.

Bacon, of Honeysuckle Road, Hasland, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.