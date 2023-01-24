News you can trust since 1855
Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire town after ‘swerving’ across road in front of police

A driver who was twice over the alcohol limit was arrested by officers in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On Monday, January 23, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Ripley.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This van caught our eye after it pulled out in front of the marked car then drives off, braking unnecessarily and swerving.

“Soon becomes apparent why when we pull it over and the driver fails a breath test.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
The driver then provided an alcohol reading in custody that was more than double the legal limit – and has since been charged for the offence.