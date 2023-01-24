Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire town after ‘swerving’ across road in front of police

On Monday, January 23, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Ripley.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This van caught our eye after it pulled out in front of the marked car then drives off, braking unnecessarily and swerving.

“Soon becomes apparent why when we pull it over and the driver fails a breath test.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.