Drunk driver arrested after horror crash along major Derbyshire A-road
A driver was arrested after crashing their car on a busy Derbyshire route and failing an alcohol test.
On Monday, March 27, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to a collision on the A50 westbound.
The DRPU said that the Audi had left the carriageway and crashed, with the driver fortunately sustaining only minor injuries.
The driver provided an alcohol breath test reading of 58ug, exceeding the legal limit of 35ug. They were subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.