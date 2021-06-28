Drunk Derbyshire woman tried to “throw-up” in police van

“Intoxicated” Jodie Smith, 33, dialled 999 around midnight while wandering in Bakewell woodlands reporting that her brother was “trying to get” her.

However Prosecutor Fatima Laher told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Smith’s brother - concerned for her welfare - was trying to get her home safely at the time.

When police arrived “verbally aggressive” Smith told officers to “f*** off” repeatedly and her behaviour was described as “erratic” - switching between “hysterical” and making conversation.

Jodie Smith was seen “coughing and gagging as if trying to bring something up”

As officers dealt with her Smith swore at passing members of the public and stuck her middle finger up at a passing car during the June 10 incident.

While on the way to the police station she was seen “coughing and gagging as if trying to bring something up” while “screaming” and banging her head on the police van’s cage.

Ms Laher described how Smith, who has previous matters for being drunk and disorderly, was eventually restrained while in police custody.

The unrepresented defendant told District Judge Andrew Davison: “I did have a drink - I knew my brother was following me but in my head it was not my brother.”

She told Judge Davison she suffered from mental health issues and it was thought she suffered from ADHD and bipolar or a personality disorder.

Smith, of Burton Edge, Bakewell, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

She was fined £120 and made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.