Drunk Derbyshire woman driving Audi without licence or insurance looked at police while talking on the phone

Kelly Bower, 34, was also found to be uninsured and unlicensed to drive her Audi A2 when police stopped her on April 11.

Prosecutor Sabrina Sohota told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “Officers saw the defendant pulling out of a side street.

“Their attention was drawn to her as she pulled out without attempting to stop - she was talking with a phone held up to her ear and looked at police while continuing to use the phone.”

Ms Sohota said police checks found Bower was also uninsured and had no driving licence.

She said: “The defendant appeared to be intoxicated - officers described her as lively and changing topics regularly.”

Later in custody Bower provided a roadside sample of 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard she had a previous drink driving conviction in 2017.

Bower, of Sidings Way, Alfreton, admitted drink driving, driving while uninsured and without a licence and driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

District Judge Andrew Davison told her: “You don't need me to tell you that this is a serious matter.”

Bower was banned from driving for 40 months and handed a community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work.

She also was fined £300, made to pay a £98 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.