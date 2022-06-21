Drunk Derbyshire woman crashed Citroen Berlingo after all-day boozing session

Jayne Fry, 62, was discovered leaning against the damaged vehicle after hitting it with her Citroen Berlingo on June 3 around 11.40pm.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Fry admitted to police that she had been drinking “all day”.

She was breathalysed and found to be more than twice over the legal limit.

Her solicitor David Gittins said Fry was “thoroughly apologetic”, adding: “She got into a car when she should not have and she is sorry.

“She had been at a friend’s house – she can’t remember much but was told there was an argument and she was told to go.

“She had intended to wait for a taxi.”

Fry, of St John’s Road, Unstone, admitted drink driving.

She was banned from driving for 22 months, handed a £200 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.