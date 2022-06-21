Drunk Derbyshire woman crashed Citroen Berlingo after all-day boozing session

A drunk Derbyshire woman crashed into a van at the side of the road following an all-day boozing session, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:12 pm

Jayne Fry, 62, was discovered leaning against the damaged vehicle after hitting it with her Citroen Berlingo on June 3 around 11.40pm.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Fry admitted to police that she had been drinking “all day”.

She was breathalysed and found to be more than twice over the legal limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jayne Fry, 62, was discovered leaning against the damaged vehicle after hitting it with her Citroen Berlingo

Read More

Read More
Out-of-work Chesterfield man stole four electric toothbrushes in B&M raids

Her solicitor David Gittins said Fry was “thoroughly apologetic”, adding: “She got into a car when she should not have and she is sorry.

“She had been at a friend’s house – she can’t remember much but was told there was an argument and she was told to go.

“She had intended to wait for a taxi.”

Fry, of St John’s Road, Unstone, admitted drink driving.

She was banned from driving for 22 months, handed a £200 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe