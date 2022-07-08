Drunk Derbyshire woman accused police of stealing clothes saying, “I’ll come to your yard and kill you"

Sian Hall, 30, had been staying with her mother when an argument broke out and police were called to take her to another location.

However Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on March 7 intoxicated Hall harangued a police control room later with three calls - saying officers had “nicked” £1,000 of clothes.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said Hall spoke to an inspector twice, saying “you’ve robbed me”.

Despite being hung up on by a confused inspector sloshed Hall called back two more times within minutes.

During her final call she told another call handler “I’ll come to your yard and kill you, I’ve got a shotgun” and “I want my clothes back, you dirty b*******”.

However Ms Allsop described how during a police interview Hall had “no recollection” of the verbal barrage and that the shotgun was a reference to a tattoo on her leg.

Ms Allsop said: “She accepted her language was grossly offensive.”

The court heard Hall had “a number of alcohol-related convictions” including racially-aggravated assault and a drunk and disorderly offence.

Hall’s solicitor said her client “must have had it in her head that police had stolen her clothes”.

She added: “She cannot believe what she has said - she simply does not have an answer.”

The court heard Hall suffered with bipolar disorder due to a head injury and put her behaviour down to “the alcohol she is drinking”.

She added: “She wishes to apologise.”

Hall, of Cromford Road, Ripley, admitted causing annoyance through a public communications network at a previous hearing.

Judge Andrew Davison told her: “Your record is disturbing and on this occasion you misused 999 calls and wasted police time three times because of drink.

“You are responsible for what you take into your body. No-one forces you to take drink and it’s not an excuse, it’s an aggravating factor.”

She was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and a 90-day alcohol monitoring requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.