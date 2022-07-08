Drunk Derbyshire barman seen toppling off motorcycle on way home

A Derbyshire barman was seen falling off his motorbike on his way home from a Chesterfield pub while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 8th July 2022, 11:31 am

Daniel Wragg, 33, told police he had drunk a pint and a Jack Daniel’s and Coke after work and was dazzled by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court on June 22 when police arrived at the Dunston Lane crash they found Wragg standing next to his Honda CBF 125.

A member of the public had called officers after seeing the defendant topple off the motorcycle.

Ms Allsop said: “He smelled strongly of alcohol and was struggling to stand upright - he told officers he had a pint and a Jack Daniels and Coke after work.

“He said he was going around a sharp bend when he was dazzled by the headlights of another vehicle.”

Wragg, of Loundes Road, Unstone, admitted drink driving.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Wragg: “I don’t believe that you had one Jack Daniels and Coke - unless it was a pint.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months, and handed a £500 fine, £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

