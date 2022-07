The vehicles will be stationed at various sites across Chesterfield as far north as Eckington.

However, for those commuting, the vans will also be parked up in Glossop, Ashbourne, Creswell, Pinxton and Ripley along with other parts of the county.

Derbyshire Police warn that their cameras could also be posted in other parts of Derbyshire not listed here.

For more information visit the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Team website.

