News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
7 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Drunk Derbyshire motorist attempts to drive car with blown tyre – while more than four times over limit

A drink driver was caught in Derbyshire after attempting to navigate the roads with a blown tyre – while four times over the legal limit.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, April 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a driver who had stopped in the middle of a road in Derby.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Drink driver blows a tyre but doesn't stop. Forced to stop as clutch had had enough in middle of carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police forced to close busy A-road through Derbyshire town to rescue escaped horses

The driver was unable to take their car any further.The driver was unable to take their car any further.
The driver was unable to take their car any further.
Most Popular

“Blows a staggering 147ug in custody (the legal limit is 35ug). Unbelievable – don’t drink and drive.”