Drunk Derbyshire motorist attempts to drive car with blown tyre – while more than four times over limit
A drink driver was caught in Derbyshire after attempting to navigate the roads with a blown tyre – while four times over the legal limit.
On Saturday, April 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a driver who had stopped in the middle of a road in Derby.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Drink driver blows a tyre but doesn't stop. Forced to stop as clutch had had enough in middle of carriageway.
“Blows a staggering 147ug in custody (the legal limit is 35ug). Unbelievable – don’t drink and drive.”