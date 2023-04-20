Daniel Roose, 30, had been drinking since 3pm – knocking back eight cans of lager and a bottle of red wine – when the mother of his children voiced concerns on December 11 last year.

Derby Crown Court heard how, after accusing her of cheating on him, Roose hit her to the face then began to strangle her with both hands around her neck after she fell to the floor.

The “petrified” woman was forced to flee their Darley Dale house, leaving her “very young” children in with Roose while she used a neighbour’s phone to call police.

Judge Robert Egbuna told the defendant he was a “very scary and frightening man”. He added: “You placed your hands around her neck and squeezed so she had difficulty breathing.

“She must have been absolutely petrified – you did all this while your children were in the house and could hear it.”

The court heard plumber Roose had three previous convictions for four offences including criminal damage and common assault.

Roose’s barrister Lesley Pidcock said he was “genuinely remorseful of his actions” and he now had no contact with his children.

She said the “tipping point” had been when Roose lost a contract after his work tools were stolen as financial pressure piled up in the run-up to Christmas.

However the judge told him: “Your behaviour towards your partner is something that must give any court reason for concern.

"I do not really believe that tools being stolen leads to someone behaving the way you did.

"Not surprisingly, your partner tried to advise you not to behave in the way you were behaving. Your way of dealing with her concerns was to turn on her.”

Roose, of Oker, Darley Dale, admitted intentional strangulation and two counts of assault by beating.

Due to the effect of imprisonment on his children and a long period without offending prior to the latest incident the judge suspended a 20-month sentence for two years.

