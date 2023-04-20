News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
7 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
41 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
46 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Cannabis grower who tended huge weed crop at Derbyshire Co-op to be deported

An Albanian cannabis grower who tended a crop worth up to £672,000 at a derelict Derbyshire Co-op store has been jailed.

By Ben McVay
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Genci Polisi, 40, was tasked with “watering and maintaining” the 897 plants found at the former store on High Street, Tibshelf, during a police raid.

During an interview Polisi told police he had been tending the weed for two months at the building – which had been derelict for five years – after arriving in the UK in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Payment for the job was expected after the crop had been finished, he added.

Genci Polisi , 40, was tasked with “watering and maintaining” the 897 plantsGenci Polisi , 40, was tasked with “watering and maintaining” the 897 plants
Genci Polisi , 40, was tasked with “watering and maintaining” the 897 plants
Most Popular

The defendant, whose finger prints were found on a transformer unit, was discovered during the raid hiding behind some tall plants.

His barrister told Derby Crown Court the defendant had worked in construction in Greece and Germany before taking on the gardening role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Child protection bosses launch Finley Boden case review

He said: “He accepts he knew what he was going to – when you’re in the grey economy you have to accept what you’re given.”

A photo of the plants taken by police during the raidA photo of the plants taken by police during the raid
A photo of the plants taken by police during the raid

During a police raid at the store on June 14, 2021, police found the plants – some which were up to 150cm in height – growing in rooms on several floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evidence was found that £260,000 worth of electricity had been extracted at the building – where two previous crops had also been cultivated.

Police experts estimated the street value of the nine-month crop – with a potential yield of 75,000 grams – to be between £161,000 and £672,000.

The court heard there was evidence the building had been lived in as there was a large amount of food, sleeping areas and a TV.

Polisi admitted cannabis production.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Polisi – who had already served his sentence on remand – that he would be kept in custody pending deportation proceedings.