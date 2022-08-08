Drunk Derbyshire driver lay in front of car at Co-op for “several hours”

A Derbyshire man “imploded” during a mental breakdown - lying down in front of his car for several hours after being locked in a Co-op carpark while drunk behind the wheel.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:23 pm

Shawn Mitchell, 46, had driven into the loading bay of an Alfreton Co-op store after “two or three” failed attempts to manoeuvre in the car park.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on July 22 around 3.30pm police were alerted with concerns about Mitchell’s Audi A4 at the Swanwick Road store.

Prosecutor Sian Young said: “Concerned staff locked the vehicle into the loading bay to prevent it causing any harm.

Shawn Mitchell, 46, had driven into the loading bay of an Alfreton Co-op store after “two or three” failed attempts to manoeuvre in the car park

“Mr Mitchell got out of the car and lay in front of the car, where he remained for several hours.

“The police arrived around 6pm and observed Mr Mitchell clearly in a state of intoxication, unable to stand unaided.”

After refusing to provide a roadside breath test Mitchell later gave a sample of 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in police custody.

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire woman crashed car into milk float after all-day vodka binge

The court heard he had five previous convictions for seven offences - including three previous drink driving incidents.

Mitchell’s solicitor said her client had been suffering with his mental health following the loss of two friends in “very sad circumstances”.

She said: “He has come to the realisation he has trauma from his childhood - on this particular day he and his partner had argued and she told him to leave.

“In a police interview he felt like he had imploded - he couldn’t cope and was having a mental health crisis.

“As someone who has previously been in the military he has had assistance from an organisation - he wants to get help for his issues.”

The solicitor told magistrates her client suffered a number of physical health issues including extreme sleep apnea - requiring a machine to help him breathe at night.

She said: “There are concerns about how these conditions would be managed in a custodial setting.

“He is aware he is in a difficult position, given his previous convictions he knows he faces a lengthy ban.”

Mitchell, of Ash Court, Alfreton, admitted drink driving.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the defendant’s sentence pending a report from the probation service - he was handed an interim driving ban and bailed unconditionally.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe