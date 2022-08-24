Drunk Derbyshire driver caught with two bottle of vodka told cops “blah blah blah whatever”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Grzona, 41, was more than four times over the alcohol limit when breathalysed at the roadside.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley described how on August 6 police found her asleep in her vehicle at the side of the road.

Ms Bickley said: “Police officers were on duty at Killamarsh Police Station when a member of the public knocked on the door and informed them of a possible drink driver.

“They found a car parked at the side of the road - there was a female who was sat in the driver’s seat and they spoke through the open window, tapping her on the shoulder.

“At first there was no response but then she woke up and officers saw two bottles of vodka in the car.”

The court heard Grzona was “abusive” and swearing at the officers while slurring, repetitive and smelling strongly of alcohol - however she eventually gave them her name.

After blowing 152 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath she was arrested.

Later at the police station while refusing to give a specimen the defendant said “blah, blah, blah, whatever, I’ve not got my car keys”.

The court heard Grzona had no previous convictions and was a lady of good character.

Grzona’s solicitor Kirsty Sargent explained that her client suffered with “extreme anxiety” and had chosen not to drive and she was merely waiting in the car for a friend to collect her.

Ms Sargent said: “She consumed the alcohol while waiting in the car - she didn’t have her keys to have driven anywhere in any event.

“Her anxiety and emotions were heightened at the police station - she initially said no to the test but some time afterwards she said she would provide a sample.”

However the court heard Grzona was then told she “had had sufficient time” already.

Grzona, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath.