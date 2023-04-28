News you can trust since 1855
“Drunk” Derbyshire driver arrested after ‘sticking two fingers up’ at police while speeding past

A Derbyshire driver was arrested after being found “drunk” behind the wheel – after swearing at officers as he sped by.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, April 28, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Derby

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The Golf didn't want to stop when caught at 55mph and stuck up two fingers.

“He had a change of heart when surrounded by four BMWs, handing his keys over and apologising as he was drunk.

The driver was brought into custody by DRPU officers.
The driver was subsequently arrested and provided a reading of 49Ug in custody.