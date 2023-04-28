“Drunk” Derbyshire driver arrested after ‘sticking two fingers up’ at police while speeding past

On Friday, April 28, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Derby

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The Golf didn't want to stop when caught at 55mph and stuck up two fingers.

“He had a change of heart when surrounded by four BMWs, handing his keys over and apologising as he was drunk.

The driver was brought into custody by DRPU officers.