“Drunk” Derbyshire driver arrested after ‘sticking two fingers up’ at police while speeding past
A Derbyshire driver was arrested after being found “drunk” behind the wheel – after swearing at officers as he sped by.
On Friday, April 28, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Derby
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The Golf didn't want to stop when caught at 55mph and stuck up two fingers.
“He had a change of heart when surrounded by four BMWs, handing his keys over and apologising as he was drunk.
The driver was subsequently arrested and provided a reading of 49Ug in custody.