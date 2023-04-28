News you can trust since 1855
Police carry out raid on home outside Chesterfield – recovering weapons and drugs

A property a few miles outside of Chesterfield was the target of a police raid – with suspected air weapons and drugs confiscated by officers.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read

Officers carried out a warrant at a property on Searston Avenue at Holmewood on Friday, April 21.

Suspected air weapons and drugs were recovered from the address. No one has been arrested at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which could help with their investigation.

No arrests were made at the address.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.