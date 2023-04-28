Police carry out raid on home outside Chesterfield – recovering weapons and drugs
A property a few miles outside of Chesterfield was the target of a police raid – with suspected air weapons and drugs confiscated by officers.
Officers carried out a warrant at a property on Searston Avenue at Holmewood on Friday, April 21.
Suspected air weapons and drugs were recovered from the address. No one has been arrested at this time.
Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which could help with their investigation.
