Officers carried out a warrant at a property on Searston Avenue at Holmewood on Friday, April 21.

Suspected air weapons and drugs were recovered from the address. No one has been arrested at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which could help with their investigation.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

