In the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit encountered a speeding driver in Creswell.

A DRPU spokesperson said the driver had come “flying past in the opposite direction”, and then increased their speed further when officers turned around to follow them.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and found that the driver was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit. The offender was subsequently arrested.

