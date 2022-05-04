Revealed: 15 locations where speed camera vans could be parked today in and around north Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists dangerously breaking the law by driving faster than the speed limit.

These are 15 locations in and around north Derbyshire listed on the Derbyshire Police Safer Roads Unit website where any one of them could be parked today.

There are dozens of other spots scattered around Derbyshire where speeding motorists could land themselves a fine and points on their licence.

Undefined: readMore

The images are illustrative only and not the precise locations of where the vans park, which could change without notice.

Speeding is one of the “Fatal Four” offences — alongside drink-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile behind the wheel — most frequently linked to deaths and serious injuries on the road.

Research shows a pedestrian hit by a car at 40mph is four times more likely to die than one hit at 30mph.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

1. Brailsford Painters Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Eckington Dronfield Road Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Temple Normanton Birkin Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Doe Lea Mansfield Road Photo: Google Photo Sales