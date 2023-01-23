Drunk Derbyshire driver arrested after crashing car on M1 before falling asleep behind the wheel
A drunk Derbyshire driver was arrested after he was found asleep behind the wheel following a collision on the M1.
On Friday, January 20, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident on the M1 at around 6.30am.
Officers received reports from Highways England that a possible drink driver had collided with a barrier on the northbound carriageway.
When they arrived at the scene, the driver was asleep behind the wheel. He then provided a roadside alcohol reading that was more than double the legal limit.
The motorist was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.