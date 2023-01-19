News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drunk Derbyshire driver arrested after asking officers to just ‘take her keys for the night’

A Derbyshire woman was arrested after speeding past officers – and was later found to be over the limit.

By Tom Hardwick
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:38pm

On Sunday, January 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a speeding driver in Breaston – who was then found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Couldn’t see the error of her ways and asks if we can just take her keys off her for the night instead. Sorry, but we’d sooner take them off you for the next year!”

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at Primark store

The woman was taken into custody after being stopped by officers.
Most Popular

The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.