Drunk Derbyshire driver arrested after asking officers to just ‘take her keys for the night’
A Derbyshire woman was arrested after speeding past officers – and was later found to be over the limit.
On Sunday, January 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a speeding driver in Breaston – who was then found to be over the legal alcohol limit.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Couldn’t see the error of her ways and asks if we can just take her keys off her for the night instead. Sorry, but we’d sooner take them off you for the next year!”
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.