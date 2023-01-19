News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at Primark store

A man has been charged in connection with a reported sexual assault at a Primark store in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 50-year-old man was arrested in relation to an alleged sexual assault at Primark on Corn Market, Derby.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Monday, January 9.

The alleged assault was reported to have occurred earlier this month.
Jaspal Garcha, from Alvaston, Derby, was brought into custody on Monday, January 16 – and was remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.