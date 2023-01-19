Derbyshire man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at Primark store
A man has been charged in connection with a reported sexual assault at a Primark store in Derbyshire.
A 50-year-old man was arrested in relation to an alleged sexual assault at Primark on Corn Market, Derby.
The incident was reported to have taken place on Monday, January 9.
READ THIS: Man wanted for serious and violent sexual offence charged after being arrested in Derbyshire
Jaspal Garcha, from Alvaston, Derby, was brought into custody on Monday, January 16 – and was remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.