Drunk Chesterfield man who wreaked havoc in Co-op high on spice spared jail

Liam Walsh, 34, “could not recall anything” after the June 11 incident “due to intoxication”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Jenna Minton told how around 8pm Walsh swiped two cans of Jack Daniels and left the Wardgate Way store without paying.

He returned later the same day and swung a punch which missed at a member of staff who told him he was now banned then hurled a crate of Carling, causing cans to burst.

As a struggle ensued between Walsh and the store worker a member of the public helped restrain the defendant as he yelled “I'm going to shoot you”.

Walsh also kicked a police officer called to the scene in the leg, telling him “I feel like I’m going to headbutt you”.

Ms Minton said: “During interview the defendant said he couldn’t recall anything due to intoxication.

“He said he had smoked a fag of spice. He accepts what he did but cannot recall doing it.”

The court heard Walsh did have previous convictions but had not been before the courts for 11 years.

Walsh’s solicitor David Gittins said: “This gentleman had been drinking and has been out of trouble for 11 years.

“We’re dealing with someone who was being silly and was intoxicated - the next day when he had sobered up and the effects of the drugs had worn off he was thoroughly apologetic.”

Mr Gittins said Walsh, a plasterer by trade, had been unable to work due to tonsillitis brought on by suspected dust from the plaster he was working with.

Walsh, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, admitted shop theft, assault by beating and assault by beating an emergency worker.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 18 hours unpaid work.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £119.30 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

A magistrate told him: “I’m sure this is something you wish had not happened, having been on the right side of the law for so long.”