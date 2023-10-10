News you can trust since 1855
Drunk Chesterfield man filmed punching father to head during lift home after fall

A Chesterfield man was caught on video punching his own father to the head at a busy Chesterfield retail park following one too many drinks.
By Ben McVay
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Drunk Cameron Watson, 26, could be seen in the footage leaning into his father’s car delivering the blows at Ravenside Retail Park before storming off.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the July 11 assault unfolded after the defendant’s dad came to collect him.

Prosecutor Alison MIlroy said while on the phone Watson sounded “like he had been drinking” when he informed his father he had “fallen over”.

Drunk Cameron Watson, 26, could be seen in the footage leaning into his father's car delivering the blows
Drunk Cameron Watson, 26, could be seen in the footage leaning into his father’s car delivering the blows
She said: “The defendant opened the passenger door and climbed into the back however he became verbally abusive.

"The victim told the defendant to get out of the vehicle and that he was not taking him home.”

When Watson refused to leave the car his father threw the defendant’s bag onto the road and a struggle ensued as Watson tried to grab his father’s walking stick.

Watson then bit his victim’s arm and struck him to the right side of his head “with his fist”.

The defendant’s defence solicitor said his family had only pursued a prosecution against him in order to get him some mental health support.

She said Watson had been diagnosed with emotional disregulation, anxiety and depression, while alcohol was a “huge problem”.

The solicitor added: “This was very much lashing out in a crisis.”

A magistrate told him: “Having read your pre-sentence report it’s clear that what you need primarily is help.”

Watson, of Top Road, Wingerworth, was found guilty of assault with actual bodily harm after a trial.

He was handed an 18-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement, a £120 fine, a £114 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.