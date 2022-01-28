Drunk Chesterfield driver sped off after slamming into another car, court hears

Claire Hutchinson, 41, slammed into the stationary car on the same street where she lived on Boxing Day after drowning her sorrows with whiskey.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard moments after the collision an onlooker was heard saying “it’s the guy next door’s daughter”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said the defendant was then seen “arguing with a male” by neighbours.

She said: “He (the male) said you can’t drive, ‘you’re bladdered’. She then fell to the floor and got up, walking to the driver’s side of the car.

“Another male took the keys from the vehicle and as she came out of the car there was a scuffle at the roadside.”

Ms Allsop said when police arrived shortly afterwards Hutchinson’s father - who was with the defendant - explained she had just been in an accident, as she struggled to stay on her feet.

The court heard that during the crash which happened moments before Hutchinson had “embedded” her Vauxhall Corsa into the rear of another car whose two occupants were sat talking inside it on Annesley Close, Hasland.

The prosecutor added: “The passenger had their seatbelt off and they felt a massive thud at the rear. The passenger’s knees knocked into the dashboard.

“As they looked out of the back they saw the defendant looking absolutely terrified and she then began to reverse her car and tried to get away.

“Thirty seconds later she managed to free herself and drove away.”

A breath test showed Hutchinson, “a lady of previous good character”, was twice over the alcohol limit.

Hutchinson’s solicitor Katie Hempstock told the court the crash was “an isolated incident” and her client had drunk too much as personal circumstances meant Christmas was a “difficult time of year”.

She said the defendant - who suffers with severe depression and anxiety - had not driven again since.

Hutchinson, of Annesley Close, admitted drink driving and failing to stop after an accident.

She was banned from driving for 20 months, handed a two-month curfew, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.