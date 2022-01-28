Chesterfield youth in dealer debt carried knives and online-ordered stab vest

Kerion Millward, 19, owed the “suspected dealer” - a person “who he probably should not have borrowed money from” - £300, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

The court heard Millward took matters into his own hands after threats were made to his mother and grandmother.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told the court how on October 24 police were called out to Old Whittington’s Gypsy Lane.

She said: “Mr Millward was stopped and told officers he was wearing body armour and had a knife tucked in its chest pocket.

“Two kitchen knives were found - one was a large carving knife and the other was a large kitchen knife.”

The court heard the 19-year-old - who suffered from depression and had formerly “self-medicated” with cannabis - had no previous convictions.

His solicitor Gavin Haigh told the court: “It was impulsive behaviour - he was £300 in debt.

“It was a longstanding debt to a person who he probably should not have borrowed money from.

“He was not in a position where he was able to pay it back and told people were coming round to his house.”

The solicitor said the threats made to Millward’s family were part of a police investigation and he had since paid off the debt he owed.

Millward, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, admitted having a blade in a public place.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “You are a hair’s breadth, remarkably close to a custodial sentence in a young offenders institution.

“I would have no wish to send you there but this offence is more than a mistake - it was a very dangerous decision.

“You bought a stab vest online and took out two knives - you must have known if you were put in a difficult corner you would have used them.

“People have been killed in similar situations.”

Millward was jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 120 hours unpaid work with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 19 thinking skills sessions.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.