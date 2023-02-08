News you can trust since 1855
Drugs raid on Chesterfield property sees officers uncover cannabis grow hidden in loft

Officers raided a Chesterfield home yesterday and seized a number of cannabis plants.

By Tom Hardwick
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 7, the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered a number of cannabis plants in the loft of a “fixer-upper” house on Old Hall Road, Brampton.

Officers did not find anyone in the property – and set about dismantling the equipment and seizing the plants.

The grow was found in the loft.
Cash was also uncovered in a tool box – which was seized by SNT officers as well.