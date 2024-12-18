Drugs raid in Derbyshire town uncovers cannabis grow – with 50 plants seized by police
Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered a cannabis grow in an industrial premises this week – following ongoing investigations and reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.
A team spokesperson said: “Inside the property, we found it had been kitted out with equipment to allow the production of cannabis. Approximately 50 mature plants were seized and these have since been sent for destruction.
“Amongst other items, a mobile telephone was seized and details were obtained of an individual at the premises who will be helping with our ongoing investigation.
“We'd like to thank local residents and members of the community who come together to help tackle crime within their area. This kind of information is invaluable when combined with our own intelligence and investigations.”