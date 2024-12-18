Drugs raid in Derbyshire town uncovers cannabis grow – with 50 plants seized by police

Police carried out a drugs raid at a premises in a Derbyshire town – uncovering a cannabis grow at the site.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered a cannabis grow in an industrial premises this week – following ongoing investigations and reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.

A team spokesperson said: “Inside the property, we found it had been kitted out with equipment to allow the production of cannabis. Approximately 50 mature plants were seized and these have since been sent for destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amongst other items, a mobile telephone was seized and details were obtained of an individual at the premises who will be helping with our ongoing investigation.

Around 50 cannabis plants were seized.

“We'd like to thank local residents and members of the community who come together to help tackle crime within their area. This kind of information is invaluable when combined with our own intelligence and investigations.”