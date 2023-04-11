Drugs gang found guilty after earning hundreds of thousands of pounds moving cocaine into Derbyshire

The gang, led by Albanian brothers Edmund and Edward Haziri, controlled the “Eddie line” county line drugs operation.

This was found to have moved kilos of cocaine from London into Derbyshire, as well as North-West Leicestershire and East Staffordshire.

Grazmend Hoxha would travel from his home in Leicester to London and back to the Midlands to re-supply the gang’s multiple dealers, who sold the drugs to as many as 145 customers a day – netting the gang hundreds of thousands of pounds between April 2021 and March 2022.

A number of individuals were found guilty during the trial.

The following gang members were found guilty on March 30 of conspiring to supply cocaine, after an eight-week long trial which was held at Derby Crown Court: Edmund Haziri, 36, of no-fixed address; Edward Haziri, 34, of Shardeloes Road, Lewisham, London; Grazmend Hoxha, 47, of Denis Close, Leicester; Samuel Stoica, 25, of Burton Crescent, Wolverhampton; Simion Stoica, 22, of Jeremiah Road, Wolverhampton and Kirsti Prifti, 23, of no-fixed address.

These convictions joined the following gang members who pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine prior to the trial: Alban Krasniqi, 34, of Blackheath Hill, London; Daniel Stavrat, 29, of no-fixed address; Razvan-Ionel Manoliu, 27, of Village Mews, Burton Upon Trent and Joshua Garrigan, 32, of Charnborough Road, Coalville.