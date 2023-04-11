News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Drugs gang found guilty after earning hundreds of thousands of pounds moving cocaine into Derbyshire

Members of a drugs gang are awaiting sentencing after a year-long police investigation uncovered how they imported class A drugs from London into Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

The gang, led by Albanian brothers Edmund and Edward Haziri, controlled the “Eddie line” county line drugs operation.

This was found to have moved kilos of cocaine from London into Derbyshire, as well as North-West Leicestershire and East Staffordshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grazmend Hoxha would travel from his home in Leicester to London and back to the Midlands to re-supply the gang’s multiple dealers, who sold the drugs to as many as 145 customers a day – netting the gang hundreds of thousands of pounds between April 2021 and March 2022.

A number of individuals were found guilty during the trial.A number of individuals were found guilty during the trial.
A number of individuals were found guilty during the trial.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Police urge public to help them trace criminal who escaped from Derbyshire prison

The following gang members were found guilty on March 30 of conspiring to supply cocaine, after an eight-week long trial which was held at Derby Crown Court: Edmund Haziri, 36, of no-fixed address; Edward Haziri, 34, of Shardeloes Road, Lewisham, London; Grazmend Hoxha, 47, of Denis Close, Leicester; Samuel Stoica, 25, of Burton Crescent, Wolverhampton; Simion Stoica, 22, of Jeremiah Road, Wolverhampton and Kirsti Prifti, 23, of no-fixed address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These convictions joined the following gang members who pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine prior to the trial: Alban Krasniqi, 34, of Blackheath Hill, London; Daniel Stavrat, 29, of no-fixed address; Razvan-Ionel Manoliu, 27, of Village Mews, Burton Upon Trent and Joshua Garrigan, 32, of Charnborough Road, Coalville.

The members of the gang are set to be sentenced on May 31.