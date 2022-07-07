Officers and fire crews have had a spate of issues to contend with – with a number of crimes and collisions taking place.
These are some of the incidents recently tackled by emergency services as they work to keep our roads safe.
1. Chesterfield drug driver
On June 26, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit undertook an operation trying to find drivers not wearing seatbelts. In five hours, they issued 24 seatbelt tickets, two phone tickets, found two vans with bald tyres and arrested one drug driver.
Photo: DRPU
2. Staveley driver tries to evade arrest
On June 28, the DRPU tweeted: “A619, Staveley - female stopped due to manner of driving and then struggles recalling a date of birth. #MobileBiometrics to the rescue and she suddenly remembers she's given false details. No licence or insurance! #Seized.”
Photo: DRPU
3. Unlicensed driver has car seized
On June 29, the DRPU tweeted: “Sandiacre - stop check on this one allows the driver to provide a roadside breath test just below the legal limit. Matters not as they're a provisional licence holder #Seized.”
Photo: DRPU
4. Car on cloned plates
On June 29 the DRPU tweeted: “Swadlincote - cloned vehicle rolling around the Southern Shires skilfully located by #Group2 thanks to a sprinkling of local knowledge. #Seized.”
Photo: DRPU