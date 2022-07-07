Chesterfield PCSO said to have illegally snooped on Gracie Spinks and Killamarsh murder case files

Arizona Arme, 23, is also said to have looked up the cases of six “sudden deaths” and four road traffic fatalities.

Arme is accused of illegally accessing police files over the period of a year - between October 2020 and October 2021.

The defendant, of Campion Close, Wingerworth, faces five charges:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arizona Arme, 23, is said to have illegally accessed police computers on five occasions (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

- Knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data relating to the murder of an adult and three children in Killamarsh without the consent of the controller

- Knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data relating to the murder of a female in Duckmanton without the consent of the controller

- Knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data relating to six sudden deaths without the consent of the controller

- Knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data relating to four road traffic fatalities without the consent of the controller

- Knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data relating to two individuals without the consent of the controller

Following a short hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court Arme was bailed unconditionally to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 29 for a plea and trial hearing.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said Arme had now resigned from her PCSO role within the force and was no longer a serving member of the constabulary.

They added: “The charges brought against former PCSO Arizona Arme are extremely serious and, if found proven, would fall well below the standards expected of Derbyshire Constabulary staff and officers.”