News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after speeding past officers while ‘beeping horn randomly’

A Derbyshire driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested after speeding and beeping their horn ‘randomly’ – attracting the attention of officers.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a speeding driver in Clay Cross.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Suzuki Swift driving at speed catches our attention along with beeping the horn randomly.”

Hide Ad

The motorist was eventually pulled over and officers discovered that they were a provisional licence holder, before they provided a positive breath test and drugs wipe for cannabis.

The driver’s car was confiscated by the DRPU.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Police appeal to locate gun stolen from residents of Derbyshire village during burglary

The driver was subsequently arrested and their car was seized.