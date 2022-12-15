Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after speeding past officers while ‘beeping horn randomly’
A Derbyshire driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested after speeding and beeping their horn ‘randomly’ – attracting the attention of officers.
On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a speeding driver in Clay Cross.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Suzuki Swift driving at speed catches our attention along with beeping the horn randomly.”
The motorist was eventually pulled over and officers discovered that they were a provisional licence holder, before they provided a positive breath test and drugs wipe for cannabis.
The driver was subsequently arrested and their car was seized.