Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after speeding past officers while ‘beeping horn randomly’

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a speeding driver in Clay Cross.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Suzuki Swift driving at speed catches our attention along with beeping the horn randomly.”

The motorist was eventually pulled over and officers discovered that they were a provisional licence holder, before they provided a positive breath test and drugs wipe for cannabis.

The driver’s car was confiscated by the DRPU.