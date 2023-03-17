Drug-driver arrested in Derbyshire town after testing positive for cocaine during police stop
A van driver was taken into custody yesterday after being stopped in a Derbyshire town and testing positive for cocaine.
On Thursday, March 16, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a van in Matlock.
Officers reported that the driver smelled of alcohol, and then tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was subsequently arrested and their vehicle was searched – with enquiries into the incident ongoing.