Drug-driver arrested in Derbyshire town after testing positive for cocaine during police stop

A van driver was taken into custody yesterday after being stopped in a Derbyshire town and testing positive for cocaine.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT- 1 min read

On Thursday, March 16, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a van in Matlock.

Officers reported that the driver smelled of alcohol, and then tested positive for cocaine.

The driver of this van was taken into custody by SNT officers.
The driver was subsequently arrested and their vehicle was searched – with enquiries into the incident ongoing.