Derbyshire village comes together to remember ‘devastating’ World War II bombing that killed 11 residents

On Wednesday, March 15, the village of Tupton came together to remember the residents who were tragically killed in a Second World War bombing raid, the same day 82 years ago.

The village suffered the biggest loss of civilian life in one day of any rural community in Derbyshire during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three bombs were dropped over the village and two hit houses directly – with six homes destroyed in the series of blasts.

Cllr Ross Shipman and Olivia Bedford read and sang at the memorial respectively.

A total of 11 people were killed – and among those who died were the six-month-old daughter of Mr and Mrs Stanley Higgs and 22-month-old Terrence, the son of Mr and Mrs Frank Howe.

Miraculously, another baby, Peter Lee, survived a blast which seriously injured his 18-year-old aunt, who died after arriving at hospital, and his mum. Rescuers found little Peter Lee unharmed in his pram, protected by its hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ross Shipman, Chair of Tupton Parish Council and Liberal Democrat representative for the ward on North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), said: “Today we remembered those who devastatingly lost their lives as a result of enemy action in the early hours of 15th March 1941.

“Thank you to Tracey Curry for creating the beautiful wreath that I was able to lay yesterday to honour them.”

The memorial marked the 82nd anniversary of the bombing.

Councillor David Hancock, another Liberal Democrat representative for Tupton on NEDDC, described the event as a “very special commemoration as we remembered the single worst event in Tupton’s history, on the 82nd anniversary of the village being bombed during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the Chair of Tupton Parish Council, Cllr Ross Shipman for his reading of the stark events of that night, and Rev’d Marcia Bown for her blessing, which truly captured the spirit of Tupton’s great community.”