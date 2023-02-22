Drug-driver arrested in Chesterfield after being found behind wheel of truck while under the influence
A truck driver was arrested in Chesterfield today – failing a drugs test after being stopped by the police.
On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a recovery truck in Chesterfield after reports that the driver was under the influence of drugs.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “A drug wipe shows positive for cannabis and a search finds a small amount on his person as well.”
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.