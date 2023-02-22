News you can trust since 1855
Drug-driver arrested in Chesterfield after being found behind wheel of truck while under the influence

A truck driver was arrested in Chesterfield today – failing a drugs test after being stopped by the police.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a recovery truck in Chesterfield after reports that the driver was under the influence of drugs.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “A drug wipe shows positive for cannabis and a search finds a small amount on his person as well.”

The driver of the truck was taken into custody.
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.