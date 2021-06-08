Drug driver arrested by police in Derbyshire after clipping central reservation on M1

A drug driver has been arrested after clipping the central reservation while being intercepted by police on the M1.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:49 am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were alerted to the driver by concerned motorists who had witnessed a van swerving across all four lanes of the northbound carriageway at around 12pm yesterday (June 7).

Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU said: “Intercepted and it clips central reservation popping tyre. Driver arrested, unfit through drugs. Witness or dashcam? Call 101 or DM

The drug driver was arrested by police on the M1 yesterday

@DerPolContact ref 543-070621.”

