Drug driver arrested by police in Derbyshire after clipping central reservation on M1
A drug driver has been arrested after clipping the central reservation while being intercepted by police on the M1.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:40 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:49 am
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were alerted to the driver by concerned motorists who had witnessed a van swerving across all four lanes of the northbound carriageway at around 12pm yesterday (June 7).
Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU said: “Intercepted and it clips central reservation popping tyre. Driver arrested, unfit through drugs. Witness or dashcam? Call 101 or DM
@DerPolContact ref 543-070621.”