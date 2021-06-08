Police hunt for man after Derbyshire daylight attack

Officers want to identify the man about an assault which occurred in Matlock, on Saturday, June 5, at around. 2.15pm.

A man was walking near to the pedestrian crossing, on Causeway Lane at Crown Square, when another man allegedly punched him in the head.

Ambulance crews were called, but the victim is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise him?