Drug dealer who caused ‘huge harm’ to Derbyshire community jailed after being caught with hidden heroin

Kevin Kenny was spotted by officers walking along Ebenezer Street in Ilkeston at around 9.40am on October 21 last year.

Two wraps of suspected heroin were found during a search of the 49-year-old and he was arrested.

He was taken to the local police station to be strip-searched where officers could see further drugs hidden upon his person.

Kevin Kenny was recently jailed for 24 months after being caught in Ilkeston with more than £400 worth of heroin

However police say that, following a trip to hospital, which failed to see the package removed, the drugs were eventually able to be retrieved by officers later that same evening.

More than £400 worth of drugs were found inside the concealed bundle, all of which were in individual dealer wraps ready for selling on the streets of the town.

Also seized from Kenny was a mobile phone that, when examined, was found to contain further evidence of his drug dealing.

Kenny was charged the following day with possession with intent to supply heroin and, after pleading guilty to the charge, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, May 2, where he was jailed for 24 months.

Detective Sergeant Chris Barker, who leads the Derby Risk Reduction Team for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “It clear from Kevin Kenny’s phone, as well as the drugs that were found on him, that he was a well-established dealer in the Ilkeston area.

“Kenny’s dealings will have caused huge harm to the Ilkeston community, and I am sure there will be some relief that he has been brought to justice.

“If you suspect drug dealing is happening in your area then you can contact the force at any time, in confidence, to pass on information to help make our communities safer places to live, work and visit.”

Anyone with information can call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101. You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by visiting the Derbyshire Constabulary website where there are several crime reporting tools, including an online contact form.To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or visit the CrimeStoppers website.