Driver spotted “acting suspiciously” sees car seized by police in Derbyshire

A driver saw their car seized by officers in Derbyshire after being spotted “acting suspiciously.”

Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle while carrying out patrols yesterday (Sunday, November 24).

A team spokesperson said: “While on patrol, officers spotted the vehicle acting suspiciously in the area.

Officers seized the motorist’s car.

“Checks showed that the driver was not insured to drive this vehicle. With help from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team, the vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for the traffic offences.”